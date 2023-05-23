Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan Kills Bird After Slamming It With Line Drive

You hate it when this happens, but it’s so baseball.

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox began a four-game AL Central rivalry series Monday night at Progressive Field, and though that — let’s just be honest here — sounds absolutely boring, an on-field incident had everybody’s attention.

In the bottom of the second inning, Guardians right fielder Will Brennan came to the plate with no outs and a runner on first base. Trying to create some offense for his team, Brennan knocked a line drive into left field. Well, Brennan ended up getting his hit to send the runner over to second, however, it came with a casualty: an innocent bird, which was sitting on the infield grass between shortstop and third base, and outright crushed by Brennan’s smack.

Poor guy:

Cleveland’s Will Brennan hit a bird with his line drive single. “This one actually went by what looked like some sort of deceased animal at shortstop…”- Steve Stone “They just scooped it out. Oh boy. Well that’s too bad.”- Jason Benetti pic.twitter.com/vayVs9MvEo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 22, 2023

Here’s a focused-in shot of the bird-killing line drive:

Guardians Will Brennan appears to have killed a bird sitting on the infield grass on a base hit, tough week for baseball and our winged friends pic.twitter.com/Oj8FA66T9i — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 22, 2023

I truly do feel bad for the bird, but I also view this as a “so baseball” moment.

Remember the scene in ‘Moneyball’ when Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) was saying how it’s hard not to be romantic about baseball?

That’s what happened here with me. Don’t get me wrong, it sucks that a bird died and all (and it’s funny that I’m making this comparison with a dead bird, but it’s true), but baseball has always been a sport that’s been connected to nature. It’s outside, you have the grass and the dirt, the beautiful sunny days, baseball is one of those games that just happens to be linked to nature. It’s one of the reasons why baseball is beautiful.

Maybe I’m reading into it too much, but that’s just how much I love baseball. (RELATED: LeBron James, LA Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-0 Sweep; Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Advance To NBA Finals)

I’m like Billy … I’m romantic about it.

P.S. Rest in peace, Wingz. (What I named the bird)