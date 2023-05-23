Gisele Bundchen Details Her New Life Post-Divorce From Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen revealed details about her life since divorcing Tom Brady during an interview at the Luz Alliance Gala on Saturday.

Bündchen’s new home base is in Miami, and she’s thrilled to be there, according to People. “I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home,” she said. “I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that.” She has seemingly already settled into her new life after her divorce. “We also like to try new things and are always up for an adventure, so we will choose a new place to travel each year so we can see more of this beautiful world we live in and learn about new cultures,” she said.

Bündchen expressed joy at being closer to her family in Brazil, and noted the ease with which she could go see her family in person now that she’s situated in Miami.

“It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters [twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel] come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy,” she told People.

“The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now,” Bündchen said.

The famous supermodel also opened up about the new hobby the family has taken interest in

"We all love to do jiu-jitsu which is so great to build self-confidence," she said.

“We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together,” Bündchen said.

Above all else, the Victoria’s Secret model is happy to be with her children.

“Spending time together as they are growing up is so important and it’s such a gift to be making lifelong memories with them, I feel blessed,” she told People.