Gov. Whitmer Signs ‘Red Flag’ Gun Laws In Michigan

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed “red flag” legislation into law May 22, making it easier for authorities to seize firearms from individuals believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Today, Michigan joins the ranks of other states that have enacted Extreme Risk Protection Orders,” Whitmer said in a statement on Twitter. “The time for only thoughts and prayers is over. We know that we cannot keep living like this. Action is needed to keep us safe.”

The first bill, Senate Bill (S.B.) 83, would permit family members, police, mental health professionals, roommates and former dating partners to petition a judge to remove firearms through an “extreme risk protection order” from those they believe pose an imminent threat to themselves or others. The court would then determine if evidence supports that the individual poses significant risk of self-injury or injury “to others by possessing a firearm” and act accordingly.

The second, House Bill (H.B.) 4146, will enhance the measure of S.B. 83 by preventing an individual subject to an extreme protection order from obtaining a license to carry a concealed handgun.

“Extreme risk protection orders have been proven to reduce suicides, save lives, and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and violent criminals,” Whitmer said of the legislation, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘Shocking Failure Of…Red Flag Law’: CNN Analyst Says Illinois Laws Didn’t Work)

“We’ve heard too many times how those who knew a mass shooter expressed concern in advance. We have seen situations where local police flagged someone but had no further course of action. With extreme risk protection orders, we have a mechanism to step in and save lives,” Whitmer added in a Tweet.

Some law enforcement officials in Michigan have already voiced opposition to the bills, telling the Associated Press (AP) they would not move to enforce the new laws if they consider them unconstitutional. More than half the state’s counties have already declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, standing in opposition to laws they say violate their constitutional rights, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Deepthroating Gretchen Whitmer’s High Heels’: CEO Issues Scathing Response To MI Police After They Ask For Free Ammo)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has already challenged the opposition, saying she will make sure the laws are enforced. “For those who are in law enforcement who refuse to enforce these important orders, let me say this loudly and clearly: I will make certain that I find someone with jurisdiction who will enforce these orders,” Nessel said during the bill signing Monday, according to AP.