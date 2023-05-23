Former New Mexico, Texas Star Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

I unfortunately have some sad news to report out of the world of college football.

College football star Jaden Hullaby, who previously played with New Mexico and Texas, has died at 21 years old, according to announcements from both universities Monday.

One of Hullaby’s relatives took to social media Sunday and posted that he’d been missing since Friday, and that no one from his family could “track any of his devices.” Hullaby was last seen in Dallas.

No cause of death has been revealed at the time of this writing.

Hullaby’s most recent time in college football was in the 2022 season with the New Mexico Lobos, where he suited up as both a tight end and running back. In 2020, he was recruited to Texas, showing up in two games for the Longhorns that season, and was then redshirted in 2021 before transferring from the school.

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of Jaden Hullaby. pic.twitter.com/oK12r74e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 22, 2023

From Dallas, Hullaby graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School, and as a junior, he attended Bishop Dunne in Dallas where he won a state championship with the football team.

Last season with New Mexico, Hullaby had 44 receiving yards off two passes, as well as 13 carries for 59 yards. After the campaign with the Lobos, Hullaby entered the transfer portal.

Sad stuff, man. My condolences to the family of Jaden Hullaby.