‘Really?’: Jim Jordan Tears Into Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Over Border Security Claims

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sparred with Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing about the crisis at the southern border.

Chairman Jordan began his speech by hitting back at Jayapal, who said Republicans were launching an “assault” on illegal immigrants.

“After passing their extreme, cruel and unworkable border bill…Republicans have spent the last few weeks fear mongering about the border,” she said, adding Republican colleagues “claim the border is open.”

“I think the ranking member started her statement by saying the border is ‘secure.’ Really?” Jordan said. “More than five-and-a-half million illegal aliens along the Southwest border have been encountered since Joe Biden took office, two million of these illegal aliens have been released into American communities and more than one-and-a-half million known illegal ‘gotaways’ have successfully crossed the Southwest border undetected. These include criminal gang members, drug dealers and individuals on the terrorist watch list. That is not a secure border. That is not a closed border.”

“I never said that — I never started my statement that it is a secure border. I’m correcting the record because you stated something that was not true,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal was then scolded for breaking the rules of the committee for cutting off Jordan mid-speech. (RELATED: ‘These Numbers Are Staggering’: Chinese Migrants Continue To Surge Across Southern Border)

“I would just point out the gentlelady said Republicans say the border is open, she said that’s not so, is that — so what, what does that mean if it’s not open, so is it something that’s not secure, not closed? I would just say what she referenced in her opening statement. Day one of this administration they stopped construction of the wall, they ended Remain in Mexico and they put back in place catch and release. Day one. That is why we have the situation we do,” Jordan continued.

Jordan went on to thank Tammy Nobles for testifying before Congress. Nobles’ daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was allegedly murdered at the age of 20 by a 16-year-old gang-affiliated illegal alien from El Salvador.