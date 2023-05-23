Left-Wing Group Behind Proposed Ohio Abortion Amendment Has A Long History Of Opposition To Parent Rights

An organization behind a push for an amendment establishing a “right” to abortion in the Ohio constitution has a history of anti-parent statements.

Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE), is part of a ballot committee lobbying to pass an amendment to the state constitution that states, “Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

NEW: The groups promoting the anti-parent abortion amendment in Ohio CLAIM they aren’t trying to end parental rights. But @OH_ReproFreedom coalition member @Urge_Org has been working to abolish parental consent and notification laws for years. And we have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/RT11iPovyS — Protect Women Ohio (@ProtectWomenOH) May 23, 2023

Along with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio and others, URGE is part of “an official partnership to get a measure on the ballot that would amend the Ohio Constitution to explicitly protect reproductive freedom for all.”

Women’s groups have criticized URGE for allegedly cutting parents out of a child’s decision to potentially get an abortion. “Your daughter’s young. Vulnerable. Online,” a narrator says in one ad against the amendment. “You fear the worst. Pushed to change her sex. Or to get an abortion. You have some right to help her through this. But activists want to take all that away.” (RELATED: North Carolina Women’s Center Director Blasts Local Leaders For ‘Silence’ Following Pro-Abortion Vandalism)

URGE has put out statements calling for an end to parental involvement in decisions for matters such as abortion.

“It’s time to END parental involvement laws. We’re ALL worthy of self-determination!” the group wrote in a April 28, 2022 tweet.

“Young ppl face unique barriers when trying to access abortion,” the group said in a 2019 tweet. “We need policies that get rid of parental involvement laws so that young people can access abortion without unnecessary restrictions.”

The group has made similar public comments in opposition of parental involvement in July of 2020.

Ohio’s proposed ballot measure mirrors a similar amendment in Michigan, which enshrined abortion into the state constitution during the 2022 midterm elections.

Planned Parenthood is allegedly paying out-of-state workers to campaign for the amendment, according to a video taken by Ohio State Rep. Gary Click.

URGE did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.