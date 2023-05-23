Editorial

REPORT: Lakers Having ‘Internal Discussions’ About Adding Trae Young As LeBron Mulls Retirement

BLOG
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks fouls LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals seconds of the second half at State Farm Arena on February 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

The Lakers’ plans are pretty clear for the summer — get elite.

After the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and sent them packing out of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James sent the basketball world into a frenzy after hinting he could potentially retire. But that’s not all that’s creating hype in Southern California (and the entire NBA at that).

The Lakers have reportedly already been mulling elite options to upgrade their roster in the offseason. We’ve already gone over the connections between Los Angeles and Kyrie Irving with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting how the latter is “ready to come” to reunite with LeBron, but it looks like the Lakers are interested in another elite point guard, as well.

The Lakers have had “internal discussions” about hypothetical summer trade proposals for Trae Young, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

What did I say in my blog about LeBron James contemplating retirement?

He’s not, and here’s even more evidence.

I mentioned in that blog how LeBron eventually wants to team up with his son, how he’s working on a reunion with Kyrie Irving, and now here we have this report about Trae Young. And like I asked, do you really think LeBron is going to retire after being swept 0-4?

That’s not happening. (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Breaks 63-Year-Old Record For Most Saves In First 3 Games Of Conference Final)

What’s going on is the Lakers are looking for an elite point guard to put with LeBron and Anthony Davis, which would create an absolutely sexy team. And with LeBron spending four years in my city (Miami), I know how he operates.

Nothing about that man is retiring. He’s plotting another championship run with L.A.