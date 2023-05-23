REPORT: Lakers Having ‘Internal Discussions’ About Adding Trae Young As LeBron Mulls Retirement

The Lakers’ plans are pretty clear for the summer — get elite.

After the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and sent them packing out of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James sent the basketball world into a frenzy after hinting he could potentially retire. But that’s not all that’s creating hype in Southern California (and the entire NBA at that).

The Lakers have reportedly already been mulling elite options to upgrade their roster in the offseason. We’ve already gone over the connections between Los Angeles and Kyrie Irving with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting how the latter is “ready to come” to reunite with LeBron, but it looks like the Lakers are interested in another elite point guard, as well.

The Lakers have had “internal discussions” about hypothetical summer trade proposals for Trae Young, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

The Lakers’ desire for a third star is known. And while Kyrie Irving remains the preference, other options are being explored. Los Angeles has internally discussed the possibility of acquiring Trae Young, league sources tell @jovanbuha. More potential offseason moves: — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 23, 2023

What did I say in my blog about LeBron James contemplating retirement?

He’s not, and here’s even more evidence.

I mentioned in that blog how LeBron eventually wants to team up with his son, how he’s working on a reunion with Kyrie Irving, and now here we have this report about Trae Young. And like I asked, do you really think LeBron is going to retire after being swept 0-4?

That’s not happening. (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Breaks 63-Year-Old Record For Most Saves In First 3 Games Of Conference Final)