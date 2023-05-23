NFL Announces Santa Clara To Host Super Bowl 60, Green Bay Selected For 2025 Draft

Another Super Bowl and NFL Draft officially have homes.

The NFL dropped a couple of announcements on us Monday, revealing the host cities for both Super Bowl 60 and the 2025 Draft. With Super Bowl 60, Santa Clara has the honors of hosting the big game and will be doing so at Levi’s Stadium — the home of the San Francisco 49ers. As far as the 2025 NFL Draft is concerned, Green Bay will be hosting the event “inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown,”

The league announced their plans Monday after a vote of approval by NFL owners at their spring meetings.

2026’s Super Bowl 60 will be the third time the event will be held in the Bay Area, with the last one being Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium. The first one took place in 1984 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, when the San Francisco 49ers took out the Miami Dolphins to win Super Bowl 19.

With Green Bay hosting the NFL Draft, it’s been nearly a decade since the Packers started trying to pull it off. Back in 2016, team president Mark Murphy revealed that the franchise worked with both local government and tourism officials to put in a bid to be a host of a draft, and wanted to do so as soon as 2019.

At first, there were worries that Green Bay wouldn’t have enough infrastructure to host an event of this magnitude, but after adding more hotels, restaurants and exhibition space, the city finally got its wish and are now hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

