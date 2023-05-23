‘Something Has To Change Dramatically’: Bret Baier Casts Doubt On DeSantis Beating Trump

Fox News’ Bret Baier cast doubt Tuesday on Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chances of beating former President Donald Trump ahead of DeSantis’ anticipated announcement Wednesday.

DeSantis is slated to announce his presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter alongside CEO Elon Musk, NBC News reported citing sources familiar with the plan. The Twitter Space will take place at 6:00 p.m. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Says DeSantis Failed To ‘Fill The Vacuum’ Left By Trump)

Baier noted that Trump leads in the polls by wide margins ahead of DeSantis, adding if DeSantis wants a fighting chance he needs some luck.

“Something has to change dramatically,” Baier said. “There may be events that we don’t know. There may be other legal challenges that [Trump] faces. There may be other things that happen. But there has to be a significant movement to change the dynamic. Right now, former President Trump controls the environment, he controls the base, and he controls the messaging.”

Baier then added that Trump might see DeSantis as a threat as he’s “spending a lot of money … going after” him.

“You don’t do that unless you consider that person a threat,” he said. “And tomorrow, he officially – DeSantis does – gets into this race and potentially could be a threat to the not-Trump group of candidates who are trying to be the alternative.”

Other candidates in the race include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.