‘Great Thing For Our Brand’: Target CEO Goes Out On A Limb For Trans-Friendly Clothes As Bud Light Gets Nuked

Target CEO Brian Cornell dismissed the potential for Bud Light-style backlash over the company’s new line of LGBT friendly swimwear.

Cornell brushed off criticism in a May 16 podcast interview with Fortune Magazine’s “Leadership Next” podcast. He claimed the company’s embrace of diversity and inclusion has been a good business decision and said Target sells products for every kind of family.

“When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important,” Cornell said. “Most of America shops at Target, so we want to do the right thing to support families across the country.” (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Sales Still In Free Fall As Other Anheuser-Busch Beers Are Beginning To Feel The Sting)

The Target CEO insisted that selling “tuck-friendly” swimwear helps the Target bottom line while serving a greater social cause.

“I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand,” Cornell said.

“It’s helping us drive sales, it’s building greater engagement with both our teams and our guests, and those are just the right things for our business today,” Cornell added.

Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer. Can’t wait to tuck my cock into this little number while sipping a Bud Light! pic.twitter.com/sGD1fc74P9 — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 16, 2023

Target faced backlash after the company released a new line of LGBT-themed swimwear in advance of “Pride Month” in June. Critics took issue with bathing suits which featured “Tuck Friendly Construction” and “Extra Crotch Coverage” for people who identify as transgender. These features allow for the wearer to more easily conceal male genitalia.

Comedian Chrissie Mayr drew attention to the controversial new swimsuit line on social media, “Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer. Can’t wait to tuck my cock into this little number while sipping a Bud Light!”

The store also drew outrage over their line of LGBT-themed children’s wear featuring rainbow pillows and a t-shirt with “Trans people will always exist!” on it. Conservative activist group Gays Against Groomers encouraged the public to boycott Target in retaliation.

“This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing,”