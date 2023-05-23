‘Credibility Crisis’: Texas AG Calls On State’s House Speaker To Resign

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called on the state’s House speaker to resign on Tuesday following the release of a viral video that appears to show the politician conducting state legislative business while impaired.

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phalen was accused of being intoxicated while on the state House floor over the weekend following a viral video that showed the politician slurring his words, according to KXAN News. Paxton demanded Phalen step down at the end of the legislative session and “get the help he needs.” (RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Threatens To Veto School Choice Legislation Unless It Is Expanded)

“Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of debilitating intoxication,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public. Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land. His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republicans candidates and for our entire party.”

Following the video of Phelan, advocacy groups and several politicians speculated if Phelan was intoxicated or having a stroke, KXAN News reported. No congressmen appeared to check on the state Speaker following the video.

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

Over the weekend, a bill seeking to prohibit China, Iran, North Korea and Russia citizens and companies from buying property in Texas failed to make it out of the state House, according to the Houston Chronicle. With the state legislative session ending on Friday, the bill has been effectively killed.

The Texas House is set to vote on a bill Tuesday that would administer state oversight of elections, ABC 13 News reported. Two versions of the election bill will then go to the state Senate for debate.

“While I hope Speaker Phelan gets the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House,” Paxton wrote.

Phalen’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

