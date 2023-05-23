Three People Arrested For Bringing Guns To Preschool Graduation

Three people were arrested in Garyville, Lousiana Tuesday after attending a pre-kindergarten graduation while possessing firearms.

The guns were illegally brought on school property at St. John the Baptist Parish during the graduation ceremony, according to FOX 8. A man, a woman, and an underage minor were charged with crimes.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age. https://t.co/HR0UX0cIa9 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) May 23, 2023

Two of the armed individuals have been identified as 24-year-old Nick Melancon of Reserve and 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage of LaPlace, WDSU 6 News reported. The 16-year-old juvenile remains unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre received a tip about armed suspects at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School, the campus whose students were graduating, FOX 8 reported. (RELATED: Schools Ban Backpacks Over Gun Concerns)

The school was placed on lockdown by deputies who approached the suspects when they were in a car. Melancon and the unidentified minor allegedly attempted to run away from deputies before being arrested.

An AK47 with a loaded magazine was found on the passenger floorboard of the car when it was searched by authorities, Tegre said. The 16-year-old boy was in possession of a 20-round box of ammunition as well. He was already on house arrest with an ankle monitor on drugs and weapons charges, according to WDSU 6 News.

A vehicle belonging to Cage contained two firearms, one being a handgun converted into a fully automatic gun. The three arrived at the school in Cage’s car, Tegre said.

Cage and Malancon were both booked with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property, at a school sponsored functions, or in a firearm free zone, the outlet reported. There is an outstanding judicial warrant for Cage for simple criminal damage to property under $1,000 and she is being held on a $251,000 bond.

The 16-year-old suspect is in custody at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility, facing charges of resisting an officer, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property, at a school sponsored functions, or in a firearm free zone, according to WDSU.