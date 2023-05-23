‘I Don’t Believe That That’s The Way You Govern’: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Has No Idea How Democracy Works

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg revealed Tuesday she has no idea how a representative democracy works while discussing abortion.

The panel were discussing abortion laws, noting the six-week ban set to go in effect in Florida.

“Keep in mind, the people who are putting these bans in, they’re not asking their constituents,” Goldberg said.

“These folks are coming in, making these decision for the people. I don’t think the people like that very much. I don’t, I don’t believe that that’s the way you govern. You put it out there, and you take whatever the people say. So I think one of the mistakes that they’re making is they are making these edicts that do not jive with what the people want.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Lectures Tim Scott, Clarence Thomas On Racism, Says They Don’t Understand It)

DeSantis defended the Heartbeat Protection Act on Monday after former President Donald Trump called it “too harsh.” DeSantis insisted the six-week abortion ban is “humane” rather than being overly harsh. The ban has exceptions for rape, incest, human trafficking, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Weeks before the legislation was signed, a poll by pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony found that 62% of Floridians support protecting a baby’s life once a heartbeat is detected. The poll was conducted between Feb. 27 – March 2 amongst 500 Floridians with a +/- 4 percentage point margin of error.

DeSantis was reelected by nearly 20 points in November against Democratic challenger and former Republican Florida Gov. Charlie Crist.