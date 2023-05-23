WWE Legend Suffers Gruesome Head Injury While On His Farm

WWE legend Bill Goldberg took to social media Tuesday to share a bloody photograph of his head wound after injuring himself on his farm.

The famous wrestler had blood pouring down his face from a wound caused by an incident with a tractor trailer. One of Goldberg’s representatives said he was having work done on his property and he accidentally knocked his head on a tractor, according to TMZ. The two photographs he shared to his Instagram account showed blood on his head and above his eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95)

A gash on the wrestler’s forehead was immediately visible in the images he posted. The 56-year-old shared the photos alongside a caption made entirely of hashtags. He seemingly made light of an injury that would create panic for most people.

“#tpost 1 , Goldberg 0 #happytuesday #aintgottimetobleed #lifeonthefarm #clutz #tractor #shootingrange #mishap #gotcolor #hardway #wrestling #oldschool #fleshwound #hardhead #spear #jackhammer #whosnext #superglue #texas 😏 #tisbutafleshwound,” he wrote to his social media page. (RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Contestant Suffers Gruesome Head Injury On Day One Of The Show)

Goldberg later said this was “just a flesh wound” and stated he was planning to glue the gash together himself and carry on about his day, according to TMZ.