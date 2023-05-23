Popular Artist Face-Plants In Front Of Fans At Music Festival

Newly released video footage captured popular rapper Yung Gravy face-planting in front of his fans while performing live at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The packed festival was lined with fans, and the video shows the rapper walking on a wooden path with the crowd at either side of him. Some fans were handing him roses, and he gladly accepted a couple before he tripped and fell.

A piece of slightly raised plywood was all it took to send Yung Gravy smashing to the ground, face-first, as seen in a video presented by TMZ.

Yung Gravy stands at 6’6′ making it an even harder fall for the rapper. The video shows the dramatic fall that came without warning. The young artist seemed unable to even put his arms out to lessen the impact of the fall because of how suddenly he slammed to the ground.

He was walking alongside two of his security guards at the time, and they helped him quickly get back on his feet.

The artist attempted to power through, and went on to finish his show, but he was more injured than he initially thought. Sources close to Yung Gravy reported that he believed a couple of Advil capsules would be enough to ease his pain, but he later discovered he was suffering from a broken left elbow and a broken right wrist, according to TMZ.

He is on the mend, but hasn’t addressed the incident or his injuries on social media.