Biden Mocks DeSantis’ Campaign Announcement For Having Technical Difficulties

President Joe Biden appeared to criticize Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday for having technical difficulties during his presidential campaign launch.

DeSantis intended to officially announce his 2024 presidential bid on Twitter spaces with Elon Musk and David Sacks at 6 p.m., but encountered technical issues after over 600,000 users attempted to listen in. Twitter users listened to audio from Musk and saw a notice that read “details unavailable,” before the initial Twitter space was shut down.

In response, Biden tweeted, “this link works,” with a link to donate to his his re-election campaign.

The new Twitter space started working over 20 minutes after it was initially intended to. (RELATED: ‘All-Out Assault’: Things Are About To Bust Wide Open Between Trump, DeSantis)

DeSantis said he chose to announce on a Twitter space in part because it’s in the hands of Musk, a “free speech advocate.”

“I’m running for president of the United States to lead the great American comeback,” DeSantis said in the Twitter space.

He spoke about the border, “wokeness,” the military, education, inflation under the Biden administration, the administrative state and more.

“No excuses, I will get the job done,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis is entering the Republican presidential primary against former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio personality Larry Elder.