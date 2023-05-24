Border Agents Arrest Illegal Migrants With Drugs, Thousands In Cash At Northern Border

Federal authorities arrested a group of four illegal migrants that had a loaded firearm and a stash of narcotics Sunday along Montana’s border with Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Tuesday.

Border Patrol agents found methamphetamine and cocaine in the group’s vehicle, along with $12,000 in one of the illegal migrant’s possession, according to CBP. The northern border of the U.S. has seen a surge in illegal immigration recently, with federal authorities recording 4,827 illegal migrant encounters between October 2022 and April 2023. (RELATED: ‘Bad Hombre’: GOP Rep Rips Biden Admin For Allowing Alleged Murderer With MS-13 Ties To Enter US)

WATCH:

Border Patrol made the latest discovery after seeing two individuals walking near the border in Sweetgrass, Montana, according to CBP. The two people were heading to a nearby vehicle parked outside a motel.

After searching the vehicle, agents found the two other illegal migrants, cash, drugs and a loaded gun with three magazines, according to CBP.

“Havre Sector’s commitment to border security once again shows that vigilance is necessary to gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats,” Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Our ability to detect and identify threats is paramount, and the boots on the ground are crucial to that success. I am proud of the work these agents do every day,” Rodriguez said.

