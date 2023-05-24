Chickens On The Loose After Tractor-Trailer Crash

A truck carrying caged chickens crashed in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday, scattering cages and loose birds across the highway, according to local ABC affiliate WAPT.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on Interstate 20 early Wednesday when it suddenly crashed near Highway 18 and Merit Health Central, WAPT reported. A number of cages fell off, with some chickens seen walking around the area. (RELATED: Egg Farm Fire Kills Hundreds Of Thousands Of Chickens In Rural Florida)

The driver told police she came from Texas, while another driver with the trucking company Whitestone explained that the truck was heading for a hen farm in Moselle, according to WAPT.

Truck carrying chickens crashes off I-20 https://t.co/ujUxXJHM5F — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) May 24, 2023



The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital, and the driver reported that one of the four dogs present in the truck at the time of the crash was missing, the outlet noted.