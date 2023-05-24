DeSantis Outlines Earliest Actions Of His Administration If He Wins

Fox host Trey Gowdy asked presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis what the earliest actions of his administration would be if he wins the presidency on a Wednesday episode of “Fox News Tonight.”

DeSantis said his administration would focus on securing the border, energy independence, and national school choice if he were to win the election. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid)

“So I think we said the border, there is a lot you can do ripping out Biden’s anti-American energy policies, which you probably can do most of that executive and probably need to do some of that legislative as well. And then re-constitutionalizing the administrative state. We have a bureaucracy that’s totally out of control,” DeSantis said. “You need to be willing to use article 2 power to bring the administrative state to heel, I will do that. I think Congress also has a role in reining in the abuses through both the power, the purse, and through making sure that they’re legislating clear and defined laws that aren’t delegating huge swaths of power to unelected bureaucrats.”

DeSantis also claimed school choice has made a significant impact for low income families in the state of Florida, and he would like to expand the program to the national stage.

“Trey, one thing I think we can do legislatively is national school choice. We’ve done it in Florida. It’s made a huge difference for low income families. I look at places like Chicago and Baltimore and L.A. The teachers’ unions run those areas. I don’t think there’s any way that you’re ever gonna give those kids a lifeline unless we come in through a tax credit program and offer scholarships to some of these kids. But as it is now, these kids have no chance in those dysfunctional environments. This would be a major lifeline. I think we can get it done and I think it’d make a big difference,” he added.