DeSantis Defends Error-Filled Twitter Campaign Launch: ‘We Had A Huge Audience’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida defended his campaign launch on Twitter Wednesday, saying he “had a huge audience” for the event during a Fox News interview.

“We had a huge audience indeed it was the biggest it ever had,” DeSantis said about the glitch-filled campaign announcement and question-and-answer session on Twitter Spaces that saw over 500,000 people try to listen to the event. “It did break the Twitter Space, and so we are really excited with the enthusiasm.” (RELATED: ‘Wage A War On Woke’: DeSantis Touts Culture War Battles In Key Primary State Ahead Of Anticipated Presidential Run)

DeSantis won the 2022 gubernatorial election in a landslide, defeating former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as governor from 2007-2011 as a Republican, by over 19% while Republicans underperformed expectations of a “red wave” nationally.

WATCH:

“We need to win again as Republicans, we gotta dispense with this culture of losing,” DeSantis said. “If you nominate me, I pledge to you that on January 20th, 2025, at high noon that I will be the guy on the west side of the Capitol with the left hand on the bible and the right hand in the air taking the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. No more excuses, we’ve got to get this done.”

A number of Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump lost during the midterm elections. Some of the more prominent endorsees who fell short included Senate nominees Herschel Walker of Georgia, Adam Laxalt of Nevada, Blake Masters of Arizona and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, while gubernatorial nominees Kari Lake of Arizona and Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also lost to their Democratic opponents.

Trump currently leads DeSantis, 55.5% to 21.1% in the RealClearPolitics polling average, with former Vice President Mike Pence drawing 5%, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley drawing 4.5% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy receiving 3%.

