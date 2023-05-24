Elon Musk’s Twitter Space For Ron DeSantis Fails, Glitches On First Try

Elon Musk’s anticipated Twitter Space for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis underwent several glitches Wednesday night, causing him to abruptly end it.

The Florida governor was scheduled to take questions just minutes after announcing his 2024 presidential bid, becoming the first candidate to announce his candidacy on Twitter. A total of over 700,000 listeners initially joined the conversation as audio failed and the entire conversation struggled to load.

The space continuously read “Details Not Available” across a grey screen. Musk ended it and restarted a new space.

Allies for former President Donald Trump jumped to mock the glitches. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid)

“Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!” one ally told the Daily Caller.

NEW: “Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!” A Trump ally tells me regarding DeSantis glitchy Twitter spaces event with Elon. @DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 24, 2023

Users online immediately commented on the initial failing space.

“Not even Elon Musk could handle the excitement generated by Ron DeSantis’ candidacy. It has literally broken his website,” former Trump campaign staffer Giancarlo Sopo said.

Not even Elon Musk could handle the excitement generated by Ron DeSantis’ candidacy. It has literally broken his website. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/vHXHKGzOu7 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) May 24, 2023

DeSantis launch off to a bad start. Who would’ve guessed there’d be so many tuning in and the ‘space’ crashes? First impressions count.#BadOmen https://t.co/tomBsfuCVC — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) May 24, 2023

The second space eventually worked, and DeSantis took questions from several participants regarding his future policy plans and campaign messages. He criticized President Joe Biden’s “left-wing agenda” and the COVID-19 shutdowns.