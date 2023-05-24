‘He Was Going Nowhere’: Trump Rips Former Admin Official For Backing DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump criticized his former administration appointee Ken Cuccinelli Wednesday for endorsing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in a post on Truth Social.

DeSantis is expected to formally file paperwork to run for president Wednesday, while Trump has already announced. Cuccinelli, who founded the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down, served as Trump’s acting Deputy Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary. (RELATED: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Ridiculous’: Former Border Chief Slams Biden For Imposing A Stricter Form Of A Key Trump Policy)

“A man named Ken Cuccinelli, who failed miserably in his run for Governor of Virginia and then in his running the Ted Cruz campaign against me, worked for the Trump Administration on the Border, but just was not as good as some of the other people I had working on Border Security – ‘THE BEST IN HISTORY,'” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“He was going nowhere with us, so now he works for DeSanctimonious, at supposedly a big Globalist like salary, and rips “TRUMP” on Globalist FoxNews. Oh well, another one bites the dust!,” Trump wrote.

The Republican party candidate pool has become crowded, with Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder all having formally declared their candidacy.

Leading up to DeSantis’ expected announcement, Trump’s team released an ad criticizing the Florida governor as a “swamp creature.”

Ron DeSantis fought against President Donald Trump’s America First agenda while in Washington. pic.twitter.com/YytIGaSjyX — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 24, 2023

DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign formally on a Twitter Space with Elon Musk Wednesday night.

Cuccinelli didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

