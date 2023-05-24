Father Gives Perfect Five Words Of Advice To Daughter Facing Prison For Killing Bride In Drunk Driving Incident

The father of an alleged drunk driver who hit and killed a bride on her wedding night gave his daughter the greatest five words of advice after she realized she was likely going to prison.

Reports published by the Post and Courier suggest that 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski felt more remorse and frustration over how her actions have hurt her own future than she did for the victims of her alleged actions.

Komoroski stands accused of plowing her Toyota Camry into a golf cart carrying newlywed Samantha Miller, Miller’s new husband and two others. Miller died in the middle of her road in her wedding dress. Her new husband didn’t find out his new bride was dead until he regained consciousness the following day.

The Coastal Carolina grad had a blood alcohol content of .26, three times the legal limit, when she allegedly killed Miller. She was also traveling at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Her actions landed her in Charleston County Jail in April, and she didn’t take it well. “I can’t believe this is my life … and my whole life is going to be over,” she sobbed to her family in recorded conversations. “Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me. … Why me? … I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years,” she told her parents.

Her father on the other hand? Well, he gave her the best advice ever. “Suck it up,” and “get tough,” the man told his daughter.

Other conversations, however, suggest that her parents might be to blame for Komoroski’s apparent attitude. “You don’t need to be sorry, Jamie, this is what happened and we’re going to take care of it. There’s no being sorry about it,” her father said during one call. “We don’t care about what happened. We don’t care. We care only about you.”

I understand the concept of unconditional love and supporting your family members, but telling her that they don’t care about what happened? That’s a great way to warp any child’s sense of reality.

And with Komoroski claiming that the fatal crash was just a “freak accident” and that she probably won’t serve any jail time for it … yeah, it sounds like her sense of reality might be a little warped. (RELATED: Man Receives Life Sentence Over DWI)

Even with her family’s ties to local Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who Komoroski claims is giving her special privileges within the system, it feels unlikely that she’ll walk away without serving time. If she doesn’t sprend at least a few years in jail, then law and order clearly doesn’t exist in Charleston County, South Carolina.