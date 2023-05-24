‘Can’t Make It Up’: Liberals Mock DeSantis Over Glitchy Campaign Launch

Liberals mocked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s glitch-filled campaign launch Wednesday.

DeSantis announced his candidacy in a glitch-filled Twitter Spaces event, which saw over 600,000 people initially try to listen to the announcement and follow-up questions.

“We had more people join when I played Among Us 👾,” Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez posted on the site in response to a tweet from NBC “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins.

“Twitter Spaces crashing during DeSantis’ lame announcement is so on brand for both him and Elon that I don’t think there’s a more perfect way for that campaign to both start and end,” Rebekah Jones, a self-proclaimed whistleblower who was ordered to pay $20,000 in a deferred prosecution agreement in December, posted. (RELATED: ‘The New Right-Wing Media Empire’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Musk Wants To ‘Compete With Fox News’)

We had more people join when I played Among Us 👾 https://t.co/zBoDCM0XmL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2023

“Twitter users have been repeatedly kicked out by glitches and the discussion itself has been full of awkward pauses, weird noises, and strange remarks,” Occupy Democrats tweeted Wednesday. “Commentators are already calling it the most disastrous and botched presidential announcement in history.”

“Can’t make it up, but the DeSantis Twitter announcement has crashed because of technical issues,” gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg posted on the social media site. “His attempt to hide behind a platform that was audio only is now officially a punch line.”

Can’t make it up, but the DeSantis Twitter announcement has crashed because of technical issues. His attempt to hide behind a platform that was audio only is now officially a punch line. pic.twitter.com/AwEUEe6gxS — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 24, 2023

DeSantis won the 2022 gubernatorial election in a landslide, defeating former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as governor from 2007-2011 as a Republican, by over 19% while Republicans underperformed expectations of a “red wave” nationally.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried posted a graphic of a crashed rocket with the words “failure to launch” on it.

“Everyone is trolling DeSantis because his Twitter announcement crashed & burned, but here’s the real question: Will he: 1) falsely claim it was a huge success 2) prohibit people from watching it in the name of freedom OR 3) blame it on Soros?” Andrew Warren, a prosecutor removed from his position by DeSantis over his refusal to enforce certain laws, tweeted.

Trump currently leads DeSantis, 55.5% to 21.1% in the RealClearPolitics polling average, with former Vice President Mike Pence drawing 5%, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley drawing 4.5% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy receiving 3%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.