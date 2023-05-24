REPORT: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry React To ‘Car Chase’ Drama

A source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly described how the couple feels about the media response to their “near-catastrophic” paparazzi experience, and all the drama that has surrounded the story.

Markle and Harry are “shocked” by the response to the alleged car chase and the doubts and conspiracies surrounding the incident, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source. “They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep is slamming critics for accusing the couple of staging their “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/lQN6IMj3SE — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2023

Markle and Harry are reportedly aware of the backlash over their version of the incident. However, they “refuse to be silenced” and maintain they were truthful in their description of the events, according to Us Weekly.

“As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source reportedly told the outlet. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

A rep for the couple previously described the ordeal as a “near-catastrophic car chase” and said they were pursued by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” through the streets of Manhattan following the 2023 Women of Vision Awards on May 16.

A statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed Harry and Meghan were transported safely, Us Weekly previously reported. (RELATED: Spokesperson For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Addresses Car Chase ‘P.R. Stunt’ Theory)

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, who claimed he was behind the wheel during the alleged chase, reported he felt safe for the duration of the ride and at no time felt a sense of danger.