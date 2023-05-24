Megyn Kelly: Dominion’s ‘Weak Sauce’ Denials May Point To Bigger Conspiracy Around Tucker’s Fox Ouster

Megyn Kelly said Wednesday during her show that Dominion’s “weird, very finely crafted” denials of involvement in Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s ousting at Fox could point to a larger conspiracy.

Carlson retweeted a post Monday featuring a statement from biographer Chadwick Moore in which he claimed to know why Fox News decided to part ways with the top-rated host. Moore alleges that Carlson’s ousting was part of the Dominion Voting Settlement with Fox, though Dominion has denied these claims.

Kelly first acknowledged she doesn’t know how Moore would know this, noting even Carlson isn’t sure. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Lawyer’s Phone Call Is At The Center Of Tucker’s Breach Of Contract Case)

“I will say this, the Dominion denials on this are weak sauce, all my spidey senses are up as a lawyer when I read the way they deny this and I had Kelly McGuire, my producer, go back and try to find all their denials, what have they have said and these are the two salient ones. First they said, ‘Dominion did not insist on Fox firing Tucker as part of the settlement,’ ‘we did not insist on it,’ hmmm. That’s not enough, that’s too narrow a sliver, that’s too narrow a sliver, then the second one was a little bit wider and they said ‘Dominion made no demands about Tucker’s employment.'”

“Now listen, if you are being accused of making this a deal term, wouldn’t you come out and say it’s not a deal term, it was never discussed, the whole thing’s absurd, why would you say, ‘I never insisted on it, I never demanded it.’ Well was it a deal term or wasn’t it? You know, these are my questions, was it a deal term, was it offered, did you agree, did someone else suggest it other than Dominion? Was it discussed with anyone at all? What was the outcome of that? All those questions are left unanswered by these weird, very finely crafted denials by Dominion and these are not dumb lawyers.”

“They just won $800 million from Fox in a settlement so they know how do a sweeping denial and they’re not doing it, so that is the one thing that would lead me to say maybe they really are on that. Plus, the fact that right after they settled I mean, the week after he was fired, so the timing certainly would favor an interpretation like this,” she added.

Moore’s book is set to be released July 18.