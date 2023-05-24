Terrified Yankees Fans Completely Lose Their Minds Over Friendly Squirrel

Everybody knows how much I love the Yankees brand, but fans have to do better here.

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles faced off Tuesday night in the Bronx battling for second place in the AL East, which is entertaining in itself. But even more fun got thrown our way when a squirrel showed up and joined the party.

It was an innocent moment that should have had every adult going back to their childhood, embracing the furry friend.

Even a Yankees pitcher was trying to feed it sunflower seeds:

I can't quite make out who it is – but somebody in the Yankees bullpen is throwing sunflower seeds at a squirrel lmao.

But not everybody had those feelings, as a group of New York fans completely freaked out and lost their minds over the squirrel, and it was just … it was weak, man.

Just outright weak:

Thinking about the Yankee Stadium squirrel. 🐿️

Roll it back again, but zoom it in a bit more this time:

Things got so bad that some Yankees fans are now calling it the “squirrel curse”:

Meanwhile, in Cleveland:

Yankee fans look completely terrified of a squirrel.

Yankee fans look completely terrified of a squirrel.

Cleveland fans, however👇🏻 🤣

We’ve got to do better, Yankees fans.