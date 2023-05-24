REPORT: Athletics, Nevada Officials Agree On ‘Loose’ Deal For Las Vegas Stadium Funding

One step closer to Sin City Baseball!

The Oakland Athletics have reportedly scored a major victory, agreeing to terms with Nevada state officials on a public financing package for a $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

With that being said, the A’s landed “significantly less” than the $500 million they were originally looking for, according to the Nevada Independent’s Howard Stutz and Tabitha Mueller.

“According to sources with knowledge of the discussions, the public financing package that will be presented to lawmakers will be lower than the initial threshold of $195 million in transferable tax credits the state set last week, and see a similar reduction from the initial request of $200 million in bonds backed by Clark County,” read Stutz and Mueller’s report.

The Athletics are seeking to construct a stadium with a partially retractable roof and seating for 30,000. They hope to complete the stadium by 2027. At first, the A’s wanted $500 million from the state of Nevada, but were forced to bring their request amount down to $395 million. The owner of the Athletics, John Fisher, has committed $1 billion of his own money for the stadium, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mick Akers.

The A’s reportedly have reached an important milestone in their quest for a Las Vegas stadiumhttps://t.co/axLd2PY5jH — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 23, 2023

Ahh … I love the city of Las Vegas — my second favorite behind my beloved Miami.

I mean, seriously, how can you not love this city?

Better than the suite view at cosmo? Taken basically at the same time tonight! So good. pic.twitter.com/8MhFcn0lM7 — David Ortiz (@daviddortiz) May 20, 2023

So I’m ecstatic to see the Athletics getting closer and closer to relocating to Vegas. Heck, I’m already planning on loading up on Las Vegas Baseball merchandise. I’ll definitely have a rooting interest in this team because they’re in Sin City, and because of that alone. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Brilliantly Tricks Los Angeles Dodgers, Steals Base With Flash-Like Speed)

I love that town. Go Vegas, man! (Except against my Florida Panthers in the upcoming NHL Stanley Cup Final)