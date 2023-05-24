Police Do Welfare Check On Ja Morant After He Posts Concerning Messages

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a welfare check on Ja Morant on Wednesday after the NBA player posted cryptic messages to Instagram.

Police arrived at the star’s Tennessee home after Morant posted messages addressing his closest family members, and then saying goodbye. Morant posted four different Instagram stories containing disturbing messages that have since been deleted. The Grizzlies point guard wrote “Love ya ma 💙” and “Love ya pops 💙” over photos of his parents and “You da greatest baby girl 💙 love ya” on a photo of himself with his daughter, followed by a fourth post captioned simply “bye.”

"Bye." Stay strong, Ja 🙏

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation spoke with the Daily Caller to confirm that Morant is “doing ok” and not in danger at this time. Police spoke to him directly at his residence, ruling out the possibility of self-harm.

The professional basketball player indicated he is simply taking a break from social media, according to the source.

Initial reports speculated he may be suffering from a crisis after a second video in as many months of him flashing a gun surfaced, the source told the Caller. On May 14, the Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities in response to the second video. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Called To Keanu Reeves’ House For Welfare Check On Young Female)

People are concerned about Ja Morant, and for good reason

The Memphis Grizzlies star sparked fan reaction with his now-deleted messages, prompting many of his followers to offer words of support and encouragement by commenting on his social media page.

The league is continuing to look into the actions captured on video.