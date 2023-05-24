60,000 Fewer Abortions Since Roe V. Wade Was Overturned, Pro-Life Group Says

Roughly 60,000 abortions have been prevented in pro-life states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last year, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) said on Wednesday.

SBA held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the state of the pro-life movement in the states over the last year and noted that the number of abortions has fallen since the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. SBA Pro-Life America Vice President of State of Affairs Stephen Billy responded to a question about the impact of the number of abortions since Dobbs and said that while specific data is hard to obtain, rough estimates have shown 60,000 abortions have been prevented due to legislation in the states. (RELATED: South Carolina Senate Passes ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill)

“Yeah, so data is really tough on this issue, states like California and New York don’t even provide a lot of data to the CDC, but what we do know from looking at WeCount, which is a pro-abortion group, who has put out data and done surveys of the abortion centers across the country,” Billy said. “We’ve seen about 60,000 abortions that have decreased from prior to Dobbs to now in the states that have pro-life laws in place.”

Billy also said that he expects that once the abortion restrictions in two dozen states go into effect over 200,000 abortions could be prevented each year. WeCount found that from July 2022 to December 2022 there were 32,260 fewer abortions than during the same period post-Dobbs.

States that continue to permit the practice saw an increase in abortions post-Dobbs with clinics recording 1,858 more per month. In December 2022, telehealth clinics provided an average of 8,540 abortions each month, which was a significant increase from 3,590 in April of that same year.

In light of this, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said during the press conference that the current figures show that a large portion of the country is still unprotected.

“[This] leaves about two-thirds of children in this country unprotected,” Dannenfelser said. “Meaning unborn babies who have the misfortune of living in states that will not protect them, don’t have a stable future and that’s why the primaries and general election are so important.”

