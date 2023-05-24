DeSantis’ Team Claims Twitter Space Glitched Due To ‘So Much Enthusiasm’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff claimed his Twitter Space glitched Wednesday due to “so much enthusiasm” for his candidacy.

The much anticipated Twitter Space held by tech mogul Elon Musk glitched several times and lost audio in the first several minutes, leading the first Twitter conversation to be canceled and relaunched. Musk launched the Twitter Space to give DeSantis a platform to answer campaign questions just minutes after announcing his 2024 presidential bid.

Bryan Griffin, the governors’ press secretary, said DeSantis “literally busted up the internet” due to the “enthusiasm” over his presidential announcement. The new presidential candidate reportedly raised $1 million online in just one hour.

“There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour… and counting!” Griffin said.

There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour… and counting! — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 24, 2023

Generra Peck, a staffer on DeSantis’ campaign, also touted the large number of people attempting to access the event. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Make It Up’: Liberals Mock DeSantis Over Glitchy Campaign Launch)

“Just got off the phone with @elonmusk + @DavidSacks — heard behind the scenes details from Twitter as they handled the nearly 1 million people trying to get into the Spaces room,” Peck said. “They had more than 700k in the room to start with hundreds of thousands trying to get in…had to relocate the room…. Now, help us break WinRed too… go to http://RonDeSantis.com to make a donation.”

The original space had a grey screen with the words, “Details not available” written across it. Musk began to speak, before the audio immediately cut out.

Allies of former President Donald Trump jumped to mock the glitches.

“Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!” one ally told the Daily Caller.