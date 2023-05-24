St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt Clobbers Fan With Home Run (And It Left The Poor Guy In Crazy Pain)

Ouch.

During the Tuesday night affair between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, the Cards’ superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was absolutely lights out, popping two home runs in his first three at-bats in the game.

However, his second bomb came in a scary scene, with a knock to the opposite field clobbering a fan in the shoulder, and he (an older gentleman) appeared to be in some crazy pain.

✌️ homers for Goldy on a Tuesday … and it’s only the 3rd inning! pic.twitter.com/m7fRFYTucb — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2023

Goldschmidt‘s home run had a velocity of 102.9 miles-per-hour with a 31-degree launch angle, meaning it could be considered a 350-foot line drive, according to Home Run Tracker, which would have come with a forceful hit to the gentlemen’s shoulder.

#STLCards 4 @ #Reds 1 [T3-1o]: Paul Goldschmidt homers (9): fly ball to RF (solo) Hit: 358ft, 102.9mph, 31°🚀, OPPO🌮

[2nd of game] Pitch: 90.4mph Slider (RHP Graham Ashcraft, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 23, 2023

It’s interesting to note that this isn’t the first time that Goldschmidt has smashed someone with a home run:

Oppo taco for Goldy! 🌮 pic.twitter.com/EwMjS6gJcr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 3, 2022

I hope that guy is okay. It’s funny, because if it was just some young guy who would have most likely shaken the hit off, we would’ve all had a good laugh and kept it moving, but in this situation, we’re looking at one of our elders in massive pain. And there’s nothing funny or entertaining about that. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Brilliantly Tricks Los Angeles Dodgers, Steals Base With Flash-Like Speed)

Man, I hate that this happened, but hopefully, the Reds or Cardinals (or both) hook him up with some free merch.