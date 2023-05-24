Sunny Hostin Gets Heated As Fellow Co-Host Suggests Target Should Remove Transgender Items From Stores

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin grew heated as fellow co-host Sara Haines suggested Target stores in the South should remove transgender items.

Target removed some of its transgender items from its stores after receiving backlash from the public for selling apparel targeting children. Children’s items included a “tuck-friendly” swimsuit to provide “extra crotch coverage” for boys identifying as girls, a book titled, “Bye Bye, Binary” and onesies with hearts containing the transgender flag colors.

Haines defended the store’s decision to remove the apparel because customers were allegedly threatening workers. Hostin claimed security should be brought in instead of removing the apparel.

“They were trying to protect their employees who were being like, completely harassed for this stuff,” Haines said.

“Then call the police,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“Let me just finish, here,” Haines said.

“Can I just interject a little bit?” Behar interrupted. (RELATED: Alyssa Farah Griffin Spars With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Over Her Criticisms Of Gavin Newsom)

Haines claimed the “far-right” has attacked the LGBTQ community for years, and has now conflated sexuality and gender. She said the conflation has led conservatives to punish the entire LGBTQ community.

“Do you think that Target should not have done this?” Hostin asked.

“Well, Target should if their employees are being endangered,” Haines said.

“Why not hire the police?” Hostin asked. “Or security guards.”

Hostin has previously endorsed the “defund the police” slogan.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said the political left and right will boycott Target over the “controversial” episode, leading co-host Whoopi Goldberg to pushback against the term “controversial” and rage about opposition to drag shows. Conservatives have passed bans against children and minors attending drag shows and brunches.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know what controversial means, having been called controversial for most of my career the last 40 years. People decide what’s controversial and they point, ‘oh you got that on your shirt.’ You don’t know what that is and you’ve made a decision about it. So, I’m all for protecting the folks. I don’t know if they called the cops, maybe they did and they felt this was the right way. I’m sick of people moving my desires because their desires are not being moved in some way. I am sick of people telling me I can’t go to a drag show. I’m sick of people telling me my friends are different because you don’t understand them. I’m sick of it! This is America. You’re supposed to be whoever you are. Stop with all this stuff!” (RELATED: Watch “Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids”)

You want to talk about snowflakes? Who are the snowflakes, really?” she continued.

“The people scared of a [pride] flag,” Hostin answered.

“The people scared of a flag, people who are scared of a drag brunch. It’s a brunch! It’s a brunch! I’m getting really tired of this and I’m trying not to say anything bad words,” Goldberg added.