Texas Children’s Hospital CEO Announces ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Plans To Discontinue Child Sex-Change Program

A children’s hospital under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced it will stop providing sex changes to minors, activist Chris Rufo reports.

Paxton launched an investigation into Texas Children’s Hospital over reports that it has been providing children with sex changes in violation of state law. Whistleblower documents alleged that the hospital was still providing transgender surgeries, cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to children, despite previously stating it would stop offering the procedures, City Journal reported on May 16. (RELATED: Left-Wing Group Behind Proposed Ohio Abortion Amendment Has A Long History Of Opposition To Parent Rights)

The hospital’s CEO, Mark Wallace, announced the decision to discontinue the sex-change program in an email that Rufo posted to Twitter on Wednesday. In the letter, Wallace wrote that Senate Bill 14, which bans transgender surgeries, hormones and puberty blockers for children in the state of Texas, prohibits the facility from providing much of its so-called “gender affirming care.”

SCOOP: Texas Children’s Hospital CEO Mark Wallace announces plans to discontinue the hospital’s child sex-change program, in accordance with new legislation. He calls the decision “heart-wrenching,” defends child sex changes as “high-quality,” and will refer kids out of state. pic.twitter.com/ab3FaLDNW5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2023

“The transition we will embark on is going to be immensely heart-wrenching, but we will lead through this adversity and navigate these next steps together with grace, love, and compassion like we always do,” the letter reads. “I understand that there are many viewpoints and opinions related to this matter, but I want to remind everyone that our mission is to create a healthier future for all children.” (RELATED: Watch “Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids”)

“As the largest pediatric healthcare provider in the nation, being unable to serve and support these children and families the way we have in the past is painful,” Wallace continued. “It is difficult for me, the In-Chiefs & Chairs, executives, faculty, staff and care teams to know that this is where we find ourselves. However, I want to assure all of you that through this period and after, we all remain dedicated to educating and amplifying the importance of safe, high-quality transgender medicine programs.”

Protesters flooded the Texas Capitol in Austin in May during debate on Senate Bill 14, occupying the gallery above the chamber floor and wearing shirts that read “Save Texas Kids.”