‘The New Right-Wing Media Empire’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Musk Wants To ‘Compete With Fox News’

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed Wednesday that Elon Musk was hosting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s presidential announcement because he wanted to turn Twitter into a competitor of Fox News as part of a “new right-wing media empire.”

“Elon Musk is trying to compete with Fox News, that’s why he’s giving Tucker Carlson a platform,” Griffin said. “We all know this in traditional media, everything is going toward streaming. He wants to turn Twitter into the new right-wing media empire.” (RELATED: Former Fox Host Predicts Tucker Carlson Departure Will ‘Kill’ Network)

DeSantis will formally announce his candidacy on Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m. Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Other panelists on the show slammed DeSantis for choosing to make the announcement on Twitter.

“Look, you know what, this idea of announcing on Twitter, I’m old and I’m okay being old, do that on television. Okay?” Whoopi Goldberg said. “I want to see you do it on television. I want to see you actually take real Americans’ questions. That’s what I want.”

Musk closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in October, seeking to create a “common digital town square” on the site, according to the Wall Street Journal. After he took over, Musk announced a general amnesty for most banned accounts Thursday after a poll in which 72.4% of those who voted backed the proposal, following the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account.

Musk previously stated he could support DeSantis for president on multiple occasions, but praised an ad by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who also announced his candidacy for the GOP nod in 2024, in a Friday night tweet.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, announced his show would air on Twitter following his departure from the network.

