Trump Reacts To DeSantis Officially Announcing His 2024 Campaign

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Ron DeSantis officially announcing his 2024 bid on Wednesday, saying he hopes the Florida governor gets the “full experience” of being attacked by the left.

“I’d like to personally congratulate ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

The former president also posted two ads on Truth Social targeting the Florida governor around the time DeSantis was having technical difficulties with his Twitter space.

DeSantis announced his presidential campaign on Twitter spaces with Elon Musk. Just before, the Florida governor signed an elections bill clarifying the state’s resign-to-run statute that could have prevented him from running for president without first resigning as governor. (RELATED: ‘All-Out Assault’: Things Are About To Bust Wide Open Between Trump, DeSantis)

DeSantis also changed his Twitter handle and his website before officially filing to run for president with the Federal Election Commission.

Along with Trump, he joins former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio personality Larry Elder for the Republican nomination.

In the polls, DeSantis has largely been ranked as Trump’s number one competitor, with the Real Clear Politics average for April 27 to May 22 indicating his support being 21.1% compared to the former president’s 55.5% in a national 2024 Republican primary.