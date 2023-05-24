Trump Seeks Meeting With Merrick Garland At ‘Earliest Convinience’

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, requesting to have a meeting at his “earliest convenience.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Garland appointed in 2022, is reportedly wrapping up his investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s team is bracing for a possible indictment and hopes to fundraise off of the outcome, like the former president did after his indictment in Manhattan.

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion,” the letter reads.

Trump lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty signed the letter, which Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” the letter adds.

Trump is currently facing possible indictments related to classified documents, the Trump Organization and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Those close to Trump previously told the Daily Caller the former president’s team would try to spin any indictment into a positive. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Shifts Strategy To Capitalize On Indictment Rocket Fuel)

“No one welcomes B.S. indictments. No human being wants to be indicted over bogus charges. That’s a separate question from, would it help Trump politically?” a GOP consultant close to the Trump campaign told the Caller in April.