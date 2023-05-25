More Americans Rely On Tucker Carlson For Information Than Any Other Public Figure: POLL

More Americans rely on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for information than any other news personality, according to a new Gallup/Knights Foundation poll posted Thursday.

Carlson got a total of 113 mentions from participants listing figures they trust and rely on for their news, the most out of any news figure, according to the survey. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow came in second with 107 mentions, and Fox News host Sean Hannity came in third with 57 mentions.

Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and CNN’s Anderson Cooper also made the list of the 20 most frequently mentioned names.

Eighty percent of the participants said they “watch or follow” a particular individual for news because they like his or her personality, and 79 percent said they do so because they trust the individual. Another 74 personality said their preferred media personality offers a new perspective they cannot find in traditional news outlets. (RELATED: ‘I’m Shocked’: Trump Reacts To Tucker Carlson’s Departure From Fox)

Carlson was previously Fox News’ top primetime host before parting ways with the network in April, just days after Fox settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. The vacant 8:00 p.m. time slot which formerly aired “Tucker Carlson Tonight” plummeted in ratings on its first night in the key 25-54 demographic, averaging 2.6 million viewers while Carlson averaged 3.7 million the previous week.

Conservatives expressed outrage at Carlson’s departure, with many vowing to stop watching Fox News altogether and moving to cancel their subscriptions to Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service.