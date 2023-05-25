Biden Admin Claims The US Doesn’t Give ‘Financial Support’ To Illegal Migrants. There’s Just One Problem

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) claimed Thursday that the U.S. government doesn’t financially support illegal immigrants, while federal dollars continue to fund nonprofits helping illegal migrants.

CBP asserted that “the U.S. government does not provide help or financial support for noncitizens.” However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) runs the Emergency Food and Shelter program, which provides tens of millions of dollars every year to fund nongovernmental groups helping migrants, according to FEMA’s website. (RELATED: ‘We Have To Leave’: Illegal Immigrants Plan To Flee Florida After New Law Goes Into Effect)

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who testified to Congress Tuesday that the U.S. government is using tax dollars to aid illegal immigrants, called the program “basically money being laundered to the NGOs.”

On FEMA’s website, there is a page that specifically outlines “funds for organizations assisting migrants,” which includes $350 million in already used funds in fiscal year 2023. The program has also provided more than $300 million to organizations helping migrants between fiscal 2019 and 2022.

Border Patrol releases illegal migrants to nonprofit organizations that help connect them with transportation as they await adjudication of their asylum claims. Nonprofit organizations such as the United Way, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide all lead FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter program and receive funding to help illegal immigrants through the program, according to the program’s website.

Moreover, an April report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the Department of Homeland Security coordinates with and funds nonprofit organizations that help illegal migrants.

“DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Emergency Food and Shelter Program provided more than $282 million in humanitarian relief grant funding to nonprofit and governmental organizations,” the report reads. “This grant funding covered services provided to noncitizens in fiscal years 2019, 2021, and 2022.”

CBP has recorded record surges in migration in recent years. Between October 2022 and April, CBP has recorded more than 1.4 million migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scott called CBP’s recent statement “quite disappointing” in a comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

“That was surely written by a political appointee and not a career CBP civil servant. In my experience career CBP personnel have the highest level of integrity and are committed to sharing the truth without any political spin. We should be able to trust information provided via official [government] sources, but, unfortunately, this is a perfect example of the lies this administration tried to get me to sign off on when I was Chief,” Scott said.

“Just like when they said all aliens were being tested for COVID before being released and that the border is secure,” Scott said. “It is common knowledge that millions of tax dollars are being laundered through NGOs to facilitate transportation to their destination of choice.”

CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

