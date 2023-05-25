Bogus ‘Travel Advisories’ From Left Wing Orgs Enjoy Boost From Willing Liberal Media

Liberal media parroted bogus Florida “travel advisories” from the NAACP and other organizations despite the fact that travel advisories are reserved for the State Department to issue for life-threatening issues.

The NAACP issued a travel warning on Saturday, claiming the sunshine state “devalues and marginalizes” issues facing “communities of color.”

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the NAACP said. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

The move to issue the travel advisory was prompted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject the initial Advanced Placement African American Studies course that included topics on queer theory. DeSantis said teaching black history is a “core curriculum” but including queer ideology was “indoctrination.”

Meanwhile the League of United Latin American Citizens and Equality Florida also issued travel advisories for Florida.

But travel advisories are reserved for issuance by the State Department and are meant to provide citizens with information regarding potential domestic or international threats that could cause serious bodily harm in a certain area. Travel warnings range from “exercise normal precautions” and “exercise increased caution,” to “reconsider travel” and “do not travel.” The department considers various factors such as crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health risks and more. There are current advisories warning against going to Afghanistan, Burma and other areas.

The Florida travel advisories, however, were issued based on policy disagreements rather than any actual safety concerns for individuals.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop liberal media outlets from spewing out the “advisory” as if it were a legitimate warning.

CNN tweeted that minority communities “are being warned of the risks of visiting Florida” because a travel advisory was issued by an organization with no capacity to actually declare such a warning.

“Minorities, immigrants and now members of the LGBTQ community are being warned of the risks of visiting Florida after the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group issued a travel advisory following newly passed laws and policies,” CNN tweeted. (RELATED: Dem Strategist Calls Florida A ‘Terrorist State’ After Admitting She Went There For Spring Break)

USA Today reporter Douglas Soule added to the sense of urgency when he tweeted out the advisory, saying, “JUST IN: The NAACP Board of Directors has issued a travel advisory for Florida.”

ABC7 Eyewitness News tweeted, “The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, urging people to avoid the state.”

NBC News also tweeted the advisory, writing, “The Human Rights Campaign joined the NAACP and other civil rights groups in issuing travel or relocation warnings for Florida.”

Neither the CNN nor NBC News article made mention of queer theory, which triggered the rejection of the course.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 wrote that “DeSantis blocked student access to a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies.” However, DeSantis blocked the teaching of queer theory, not African American studies.