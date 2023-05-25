Frank Sinatra Singing ‘Get Low’ By Lil Jon Is The Vibe We All Need Today

An AI-generated remix of Frank Sinatra singing Lil Jon’s 2002 hit “Get Low” went viral online in May, and it’s the vibe we all need today.

It appears as if the original AI version of the track was developed by the TikTok user B1ll1on and Papamusic, but reached virality after being shared by the account “There I Ruined It.” For those of you unable to listen to the song while reading this article, I am so sorry. You’re missing a swing-style, jazzy rendition of one of the filthiest songs of all time — and one that that every millennial still knows all the lyrics to.

The video racked up almost half a million likes on TikTok in less than a week, and some 50,000 people have saved the audio. A further 64,000 people have since shared the tune, which has almost four million plays to date.

The account also shared a pretty chaotic mashup of Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice” with “The Bare Necessities” from Disney’s “The Jungle Book.” Snoop shared his reaction video, appearing confused but not totally horrified. He did look tired though, and maybe a bit stoned. (RELATED: Trump Trolls DeSantis With Genius Spoof Twitter Announcement)

It appears that the remixes have done so well that Progressive paid the account to create a new commercial for them. The caption “likely the first and last paid post,” says it all. Though I pray that whoever runs the account is wrong, because this stuff is hysterical.