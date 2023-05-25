Legendary Kentucky Derby Champion Fusaichi Pegasus Dies At 26

Dang … we have some incredibly sad news about the world of horse racing.

Fusaichi Pegasus, who won the 2000 Kentucky Derby and then went on to become the most expensive racehorse ever sold, died Tuesday. He was 26.

Retired from racing in 2000, Fusaichi Pegasus was active in stallion duties at Ashford Stud up until 2020. Sadly, Fusaichi Pegasus was euthanized Tuesday due to old age, according to the farm.

“’Fu Peg’ was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character,” said Ashford Stud General Manager Dermot Ryan in a news release.

Coming into the race as a 2-1 favorite, Fusaichi Pegasus won the 2000 Kentucky Derby and then went on to achieve a second-place finish at the Preakness behind Red Bullet. Later in the year, Fusaichi Pegasus ended a legendary career after finishing sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs.

Fusaichi Pegasus, the son of another legendary racehorse in Mr. Prospector, was bought at Keeneland as a yearling for an incredible $4 million by Japanese tycoon Fusao Sekiguchi. The number is a record, being the highest price paid at an auction for a horse that went on to become a Kentucky Derby champion.

Following the Run for the Roses, Sekiguchi made a massive profit off his investment, reportedly selling Fusaichi Pegasus to Coolmore Stud for a cool $70 million, which was the most expensive price tag for a racehorse at the time.

Sad stuff — it’s a shame we all have to get old.