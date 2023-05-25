‘Pure Authoritarianism’: Joy Reid Slams DeSantis Campaign Rollout As A ‘Hot Mess’

MSNBC Host Joy Reid took presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to task over his rocky campaign rollout on Thursday’s episode of “The ReidOut.”

DeSantis launched his presidential campaign on Twitter spaces alongside Twitter CEO Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks. The highly-anticipated campaign launch was riddled with technical bugs which caused a significant delay and made DeSantis the subject of ridicule. (RELATED: ‘Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly’: CNN Panel Reacts To DeSantis’ ‘Bumbled’ Twitter Announcement)

“The rollout was odd, embarrassing, marred by technical glitches from the start. Frankly, it was a hot mess that imploded in real time in a very public way,” Reid said.

“It was an unusual decision to begin with, right? DeSantis kicking off his much-anticipated battle with Donald Trump on an audio only platform called Twitter spaces.”

She compared DeSantis’ launch with his 2018 ads in which he campaigned with the aid of former President Donald Trump.

“He did the same thing with Donald Trump when he ran for governor in 2018, releasing this rather creepy ad showing his kid building the wall with toy blocks. MAGA onesies for everyone,” Reid said. “I mean, don’t look at me, the ad screams. Look at how much I love Trump. He’s doing it all over again, but for Elon this time.”

Reid claimed that DeSantis and Musk share an ideology that “seems libertarian on the surface,” but only for people that “look like” them. She claimed DeSantis and Musk believe that those in their preferred cohort should have the right to share their unfiltered opinions “no matter how racist, cruel, or offensive.”

“But for you, it’s pure authoritarianism. Wokeism is dangerous. Fascism, though, free speech. Don’t tread on me is for them. The authoritarianism is for you,” Reid said. “Your kid can’t read certain books or learn about history while their kids get Christian prayer in school and get to hurl the n-word on Twitter with no consequences.”