EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Reform Federal Trade Commission

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Scott Fitzgerald introduced legislation Thursday that would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to have bipartisan membership in order to have any power.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which is titled the Fair and Balanced FTC Act. The FTC usually has five Commissioners, of which no more than three can be from the same party. Currently, there are only three Commissioners at the FTC, and they are all Democrats. The GOP lawmakers believe the Biden administration should nominate two Commissioners from the opposition party.

The bill would specifically prohibit the FTC from acting unless there is at least one Commissioner from a different party from the Chair.

“President Biden’s FTC is a rogue, partisan agency that suppresses dissenting voices and actively pushes the Congressionally imposed limits of its jurisdiction to advance its agenda,” Fitzgerald told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: FTC Commissioner Announces Resignation, Cites Biden-Appointed Chair’s ‘Abuse Of Power’)

“The Commission cannot effectively serve the American people in its current condition. The lawless environment cultivated by the current leadership of this agency must be reined in and corrected by Congress,” he added.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Fitzgerald was joined by Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany and Alabama Rep. Barry Moore in cosponsoring the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Group Announces Lawsuit Against The FTC For Records On Meat Industry Investigation)

FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson announced her resignation in February, saying she refuses to help Biden’s appointed Chair Lina Khan, and her “abuses of government power” by staying in her position.

Republicans have continued to voice their concern with Khan’s role on the FTC.