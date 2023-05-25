Illinois Man Charged With Hijacking Backhoe To Reach Airport In Time For Flight

An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a backhoe on Thursday and driving it 10 miles to a nearby airport to avoid missing his flight, according to authorities.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared surveillance footage that showed the suspect arriving at the airport. The man parked the backhoe in the airport parking lot and proceeded to enter the lobby carrying a guitar case, WCSO said in a press release.

The owner of the stolen backhoe arrived at the airport and quickly recognized the equipment as belonging to his company. The owner explained that the backhoe, typically used for handling large debris, had been securely parked at a job site prior to the incident. (RELATED: ‘Psycho Gulls’: British Sea Birds Rob Stoners, Get High On Synthetic Weed)

Authorities apprehended the suspect, who was then held at Elko County Jail on a $40,000 bond, according to WCSO. He is facing felony charges of theft of over $10,000. The motive behind his decision to steal a backhoe as his chosen mode of transportation remains a mystery.

“The William County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Williamson County Airport Authority and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson for assistance,” WCSO wrote in a press release.

WCSO did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.