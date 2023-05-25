NWS Predicts Hellishly Hot Summer, Potential For Mass Flooding And More

The National Weather Service forecast Wednesday that summer 2023 would bring unusually high temperatures across much of the United States.

The forecast shared by NWS stated that temperature predictions for June through August are far above normal, particularly throughout the south, southwest, California and coastal regions, including Alaska. While some might be excited for a hot summer, the El Niño weather event currently encircling the globe is already having an increasingly concerning influence over climate patterns.

Hurricane season is anticipated to start early in 2023, though it’s unclear precisely how El Niño will affect the strength of these storms. In New Mexico, the Texas panhandle and Oklahoma, supercell thunderstorms developed on Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the potential of overnight flooding throughout the region.

Much attention on this graphic today from @NWSCPC showing the temperature prediction for the summer months – June through August. Above normal temps are expected in the West and CA. Typically our hottest months are Aug and Sept. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/AFKma1tHXB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 24, 2023

Strong thunderstorms are also forecast for Montana, with large hail and gusty winds set to batter the state over Memorial Day weekend.

On the east coast, a low pressure system is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas and Georgia on Thursday and last throughout the weekend, bringing a series of hazards to the coastal regions, including strong rip currents and high surf. It’s unclear whether this system will develop into a tropical cyclone or not, but the NWS is keeping an eye on it for us. Isn’t that nice? (RELATED: Video Shows Long-Lost Lake Returning To California)

The real weather hazards likely won’t hit parts of the west coast until the temperatures seriously start to rise. In California, “the big melt” of the 2022-23 winter snowpack could continue to cause mass devastation throughout the totally infrastructurally idiotic state.

Barely any preparations are being made to protect the huge amount of food crops grown there, which feed the country, nor the residents who work tirelessly to grow them.