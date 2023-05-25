Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign Rakes In $8.2 Million Since Launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly-launched campaign has raised $8.2 million since the governor announced his highly anticipated presidential bid, according to a press release.

DeSantis officially announced his entrance into the 2024 GOP primaries Wednesday evening via a campaign video and a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. The governor raised $1 million in the first hour and $8.2 million in the 24 hours following the presidential campaign launch, according to a press release. (RELATED: DeSantis’ Team Claims Twitter Space Glitched Due To ‘So Much Enthusiasm)

“This historic fundraising haul shows that grassroots Republicans across the country are uniting behind Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback,” campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis has built the strongest, most sophisticated organization in the history of American politics, and the tremendous support we’ve experienced in the last 24 hours will be critical as we hit the ground running in the early nominating states to share Governor DeSantis’ plan to revitalize the American Spirit.”

The governor raised more in the first 24 hours than South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott did following his Monday campaign launch with $2 million, which brought the senator to a total of $24 million cash on hand, a senior Scott official confirmed with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

DeSantis also outpaced President Joe Biden’s 2019 presidential launch, where he garnered $6.3 million by the end of the first day. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign reported raising $9.5 million after six weeks of his third presidential bid, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley garnered $8.3 million just over a month after her 2024 bid.

The Florida governor’s social media campaign launch experienced a glitchy start, where audio continued to fail, prompting Musk to end the first Twitter Spaces link. A second attempt was successful, and DeSantis was able to answer questions and comment on Biden’s “left-wing agenda.”

There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour… and counting! — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 24, 2023

DeSantis’ campaign argued the technical difficulties were due to the large swath of accounts tuning in, with over 700,000 listeners, according to Peck.

“There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet. Washington is next,” Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ press secretary, wrote on Twitter.

