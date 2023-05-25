Entertainment

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dead At Age 90

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actor Gerald Castillo from “Saved by the Bell” died in his Houston home May 4 at the age of 90, according to a recently released statement from his wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo.

Castillo’s cause of death was not immediately announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Castillo portrayed the father of Mario Lopez’s character, A.C. Slater in “Saved by the Bell,” from 1989-1992. In addition to his famous role in the NBC sitcom, Castillo also appeared in “Knots Landing,” “Hill Street Blues,” and as a soap opera actor in “General Hospital,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Castillo’s talent led him to a series of successful roles in hit shows “All in the Family,” “Barnaby Jones,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Dynasty.”

He also appeared in “Night Court,” ” Dallas,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Quinn-Castillo referenced him as  “a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear.”

The famous actor was also featured on the big screen in films such as “Through Naked Eyes,” “Death Wish 4: The Crackdown,” “Kinjite,” “Forbidden Subjects,” “Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection,” “State of Emergency,” and “Above Suspicion,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Castillo continued to follow his passion for the arts well into his semi-retirement years by working in theatres across Los Angeles and the Santa Paula Theater in Ventura County. (RELATED: Former Bassist For ‘The Beatles’ Dies Age 81)

He is survived by his grandchildren, great-grandsons and his wife.