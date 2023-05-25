‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dead At Age 90

Famous actor Gerald Castillo from “Saved by the Bell” died in his Houston home May 4 at the age of 90, according to a recently released statement from his wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo.

Castillo’s cause of death was not immediately announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Castillo portrayed the father of Mario Lopez’s character, A.C. Slater in “Saved by the Bell,” from 1989-1992. In addition to his famous role in the NBC sitcom, Castillo also appeared in “Knots Landing,” “Hill Street Blues,” and as a soap opera actor in “General Hospital,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerald Castillo, ‘Saved by the Bell’ and ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 90 https://t.co/PFwEowRMKx pic.twitter.com/LMvFMlhZw4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2023

Castillo’s talent led him to a series of successful roles in hit shows “All in the Family,” “Barnaby Jones,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Dynasty.”

He also appeared in “Night Court,” ” Dallas,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Quinn-Castillo referenced him as “a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear.”

‘General Hospital’ and ‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Gerald Castillo Dead at 90 https://t.co/FsgpQDLQIK — People (@people) May 24, 2023

The famous actor was also featured on the big screen in films such as “Through Naked Eyes,” “Death Wish 4: The Crackdown,” “Kinjite,” “Forbidden Subjects,” “Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection,” “State of Emergency,” and “Above Suspicion,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Castillo continued to follow his passion for the arts well into his semi-retirement years by working in theatres across Los Angeles and the Santa Paula Theater in Ventura County. (RELATED: Former Bassist For ‘The Beatles’ Dies Age 81)

He is survived by his grandchildren, great-grandsons and his wife.