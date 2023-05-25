REPORT: Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Officially Charged With Murder In Texas

A Texas grand jury reportedly indicted Takeoff’s alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, on murder charges Thursday.

Clark has been formally charged in the Migos rapper’s shooting death in Dec. 2022, according to KHOU. A police warrant indicated fellow Migos member Quavo argued with two men that had won a dice game at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston when a fight ensued. Police documents say that two men opened fire. Clark can be seen pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds, police say, according to KHOU.

Police say he fired the gun while holding a wine bottle in the other hand, and later left it behind. His fingerprints were lifted off the bottle, which assisted law enforcement in charging him, according to KHOU.

Investigators said forensics will reportedly prove Clark is the only person who could have shot and hit TakeOff based on where the two men were standing in on the video. Takeoff was shot once in the back, and once in the head, according to KHOU. (RELATED: Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend)

Takeoff was an unarmed bystander at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

Clark was arrested and released from the Harris County Jail after posting $1 million bond after it was reduced from the original $2 million, according to KHOU.