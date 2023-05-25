Pennsylvania Teen Charged For Shooting At Car With 10-Year-Old Girl Inside

A Pennsylvania teen is behind bars on a $250,000 bond after allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and her 10-year-old daughter inside Tuesday.

The mother and daughter were driving in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday evening when a bullet went through the windshield of her vehicle, police said. The woman sustained minor injuries, according to police. (RELATED: Male Teen Who Identifies As ‘Lilly’ Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up School After Police Find Manifesto: Affidavit)

The criminal complaint cites security camera footage that shows a black male with a black mask and gun in the area where the shooting took place, local NBC affiliate WFMJ 21 reported. The suspect could be seen firing several shots, according to the complaint cited by WFMJ.

Detectives with the New Castle Police Department identified the person who fired the shot as 17-year-old Jamoni Flemings, WFMJ 21 reported. Flemings was arrested him at his home Wednesday in the city’s Harbor Heights low-income housing complex, police said, per the outlet.

Police are charging the juvenile suspect as an adult with seven counts, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a minor, WFMJ reported.

The alleged shooter appeared before a district magistrate Wednesday and is scheduled for a May 31 hearing, according to the outlet.